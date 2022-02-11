Advertisement

Parents of students concerned after Ingham County drops school mask mandate

“I think it’s a little too soon.”
By Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Family members expressed concern Thursday night after Ingham County’s announcement to drop its mask mandate in schools.

The decision comes after a 78% decrease in COVID cases over the past two weeks in the county. Shari Horwath, a grandparent of students in Ingham county, wishes this would have happened as the weather got warmer.

“Patience. Just a few more weeks, you know, I just think its too soon.” said Horwath.

Dawn Moline, who was picking her grandkids up from school, said the same. “I don’t know if the counts are low enough yet, you know not everybody has their shots and stuff.”

Even with the announcement school districts will have the final say in the what the next steps are, Jason Mellema, the Ingham intermediate school district superintendent said it depends on the vaccination rate and feelings of those within the district.

“I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all approach. I think there’s going to be much more conversation,” Mellema said. “As superintendents, we enjoy rich conversation and discussion around these topics.”

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail said another reason they came to the decision is by the vaccine rate locally. The county reports that more than 78% of all eligible people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We expect COVID to become endemic,” Vail said. “And we expect as it become endemic, we’ll have surges. Hopefully, sometimes, predictable ones.”

