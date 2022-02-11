Advertisement

LIVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a news conference on the trucker protests from Toronto

The leader of Ontario, Doug Ford, is speaking on the blockade at the US-Canada border.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario. (WILX) - Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce some measures to end the blockades hindering trade and manufacturing in Michigan.

Background: Truck blockade at US-Canada border prompt auto plant closures

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ingham County rescinds two emergency orders, including mask requirement in schools
Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected
Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected
More shifts cancelled at GM Delta Township plant as bridge protest continues
‘Sovereign citizen’ charged with writing fake checks to Michigan Treasury
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade

Latest News

Jackson Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that left a 28-year-old man dead.
Suspect in custody for fatal fire in Jackson, victim identified
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that if the voting machines were tampered with,...
Sec. Benson requests investigation into voting machine tampering
Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire on Feb. 10, 2022.
‘It was an inferno’ -- Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire
‘It was an inferno’ -- Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire