Ontario declares emergency over truck blockades in Canada

WINDSOR, Ontario. (WILX) - Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced measures to end the blockades hindering trade and manufacturing in Michigan, and affecting trade across the US and Canada. He declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the blockades, saying he will urgently press for new legislation cracking down on those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

Background: Truck blockade at US-Canada border prompt auto plant closures

“We are now two weeks into the siege of Ottawa,” Ford said. “It’s an illegal occupation. It’s no longer a protest.”

The blockade was organized with a group called the Freedom Convoy. There, Canadian truckers that must cross US borders and wish to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, have used hundreds of parked trucks to block traffic. They said they oppose vaccination required for crossing the border, as well as testing and quarantine requirements for those that choose not to be vaccinated. They have not said whether there are any public safety measures they would consider acceptable.

Premier Ford said he will hold a meeting on Saturday to enact orders that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure.

In addition to blockade in Ottawa, the protests have now closed three border crossings in all: at Windsor; at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana; and at Emerson, Manitoba, across from North Dakota.

