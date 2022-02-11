Advertisement

NHL Looking to Help Players on Social Issues

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) - Sheldon Kennedy’s Respect Group has partnered with the NHL for a training program designed to help prevent bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination. The training for league and club employees is slated to begin in March. The program came together after an October report by an outside law firm found the Chicago Blackhawks badly mishandled Kyle Beach’s allegations when the former first-round draft pick said he was sexually assaulted by a video coach in 2010. Kennedy played in the NHL for eight seasons. He also spoke out in 1997 about being sexually abused by a junior coach for 12 years.

