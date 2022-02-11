MSU Splits Opening Softball Doubleheader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s softball team opened its season Friday in Leesburg, Florida and split two games. The Spartans beat Pittsburgh 1-0 and lost to 19th ranked Kentucky 7-0. MSU plays two more games Saturday and one Sunday before returning home. MSU’s first 25 games are away from East Lansing.

