Advertisement

Michigan DNR hears proposal on bobcat hunting regulations

There are an estimated 725,000 to 1 million bobcats across the country according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met Thursday to discuss regulations on hunting...
Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met Thursday to discuss regulations on hunting and trapping bobcats.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met Thursday to discuss regulations on hunting and trapping bobcats.

Some hunters want to expand hunting and trapping seasons in the Lower Peninsula.

If the DNR passes the proposal, not only would the bobcat hunting and trapping season be expanded, but it would also extend into Clinton, Ionia, and Shiawassee counties.

However, critics argue there is no scientific or ethical reason for the expansion.

“We oppose the use of leg hold and body-gripping traps because it’s a form of animal cruelty, the traps don’t have to be checked for 24 hours in the Lower Peninsula, 48 in the Upper Peninsula,” said Molly Tamulevich, Michigan State Director of the Humane Society of the United States. “Which means that an animal could be caught struggling in that trap for an extended period of time, suffering all kinds of damage to their bodies. So, we consider that animal cruelty and it’s not a practice we want in Michigan.”

The proposal seeks to change the season from 11 days to 20 days, running from Dec. 10 to 29 and would include two complete weekends.

Nearby Indiana and Ohio have both banned bobcat hunting and trapping as of four years ago while Illinois is currently considering a ban.

Three species of wildcats are known to inhabit Michigan: bobcats, cougars, and Canada lynx. Bobcats are the most abundant, preying on rabbits and rodents.

There are an estimated 725,000 to 1 million bobcats across the country according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

More DNR news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ingham County rescinds two emergency orders, including mask requirement in schools
Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected
Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected
More shifts cancelled at GM Delta Township plant as bridge protest continues
‘Sovereign citizen’ charged with writing fake checks to Michigan Treasury
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade

Latest News

A state of emergency has been declared in Ottawa where the Police Chief says the city is under...
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a news conference on the trucker protests from Toronto
Jackson Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire that left a 28-year-old man dead.
Suspect in custody for fatal fire in Jackson, victim identified
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that if the voting machines were tampered with,...
Sec. Benson requests investigation into voting machine tampering
Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire on Feb. 10, 2022.
‘It was an inferno’ -- Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire