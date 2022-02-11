Michigan DNR hears proposal on bobcat hunting regulations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met Thursday to discuss regulations on hunting and trapping bobcats.

Some hunters want to expand hunting and trapping seasons in the Lower Peninsula.

If the DNR passes the proposal, not only would the bobcat hunting and trapping season be expanded, but it would also extend into Clinton, Ionia, and Shiawassee counties.

However, critics argue there is no scientific or ethical reason for the expansion.

“We oppose the use of leg hold and body-gripping traps because it’s a form of animal cruelty, the traps don’t have to be checked for 24 hours in the Lower Peninsula, 48 in the Upper Peninsula,” said Molly Tamulevich, Michigan State Director of the Humane Society of the United States. “Which means that an animal could be caught struggling in that trap for an extended period of time, suffering all kinds of damage to their bodies. So, we consider that animal cruelty and it’s not a practice we want in Michigan.”

The proposal seeks to change the season from 11 days to 20 days, running from Dec. 10 to 29 and would include two complete weekends.

Nearby Indiana and Ohio have both banned bobcat hunting and trapping as of four years ago while Illinois is currently considering a ban.

Three species of wildcats are known to inhabit Michigan: bobcats, cougars, and Canada lynx. Bobcats are the most abundant, preying on rabbits and rodents.

There are an estimated 725,000 to 1 million bobcats across the country according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

