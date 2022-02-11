Lansing School District will consider mask issue before Ingham County mandate expires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Health officer Linda Vail made the announcement Thursday that she would be removing the county’s K-12 school mask requirements. Now, the Lansing School District is considering how it will respond to the issue.

“Health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility,” Vail said of the county-wide mandate being lifted, noting still that the danger presented by COVID had not passed.

However, some parents of children in Lansing School District see things differently.

News 10 spoke with Dawn Moline as she was picking her grandkids up from school. She summarized the concerns of many.

Moline said, “I don’t know if the counts are low enough yet, you know not everybody has their shots and stuff.”

However, the county’s decision to lift the mandate is not without reason. It comes as the surge of the Omicron variant appears to be waning.

“Weekly cases per 100,000 have decreased by 78% over the past two weeks in Ingham County and have decreased by 73% in the Lansing MERC region,” department officials wrote in a release.

Other factors, such as an increase in the number of vaccinated schoolchildren, were part of the decision.

“Currently, nearly 40% of 5–11 year-olds and 62% of 12–15 year-olds in Ingham County have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” officials wrote. “Vaccination rates among these age groups exceed the statewide averages of 26% and 47.5% respectively, and are the third highest vaccination rates for these age groups among all local health department jurisdictions in the state of Michigan.”

The county mandate will be lifted on Feb. 19. The Lansing School District says they will consider the issue before that.

“The Lansing School District is considering all options for the health and safety of our students and staff, and we will be discussing this at the next Board of Education meeting,” said President Gabrielle Lawrence.

The next Lansing School District Board of Education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building, located at 519 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, Michigan, 48933.

