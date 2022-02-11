On The Job Report: 2/11/2022

Tow Truck Driver

SWIFT TOWING

Salary: $10-15/hour

Description:

All shifts. Will train. $10-15/hour plus commission. We are offering a $2k sign on bonus for CDL driver

Requirements:

Automotive mechanical abilities a plus (such as changing a tire or battery). Clean driving record. Chauffeur license. New hires with CDL-A start at a higher wage.

How to Apply:

Email swiftmotorsLansing@yahoo.com or call Kelly or Eric at 517-268-6600

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7823699

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 7823699

Legal Secretary Prosecutor’s Office

CLINTON COUNTY

Salary: $17.97/hour

Description:

Supervised by: Office Manager – Prosecutor’s Office

No supervisory responsibility.

Employee group: NON-UNION – FULL-TIME

Under the supervision of the County Prosecutor and Office Manager, performs a vast variety of secretarial and administrative support functions for the legal staff. Activities include preparing and processing legal documents, preparing and issuing subpoenas, opening and maintaining case files and providing office support such as answering the telephone and opening and processing mail. Regularly enters criminal case information to the case tracking database. Generates criminal complaints and warrants. May be responsible for special assignments such as assisting with the processing of child support, Court of Appeals, applications to set aside convictions, planning/zoning, forfeiture, and license restoration matters. Ensuring that prescribed time requirements are met.

Essential Job Functions:

An employee in this position may be called upon to do any or all of the following essential functions. These examples do not include all of the duties, which the employee may be expected to perform. To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential function satisfactorily.

Prepare and file various motions, orders, stipulations, warrants, subpoenas, juvenile court petitions, and other legal forms and documents. Must retain knowledge on court rules for service of process and prepare proofs of service as appropriate. Proofread briefs and answer correspondence for the Prosecuting Attorneys. Proofreads documents for spelling, punctuation, grammar and format. Must be detailed oriented, able to Prioritize and multitask, also needs to be reliable and maintain confidentiality. Answer telephone calls, responds to inquiries and/or direct calls to proper individual or department, and follow through with messages. Greeting visitors, including citizens, witnesses, victims, police agencies, and county personnel, answering inquiries regarding court proceedings, departmental procedures, schedules, case information, and other matters. Must maintain a positive rapport with all agencies, defense attorneys, victims and individuals in contact with the office. Proficient in time management/requirements i.e., court rules, statutes, court procedures. Proficient with Outlook 365, time management systems, Word, OnBase and LEAP. Prepare and maintain Adult and Juvenile criminal files, juvenile files and civil files including processing all documentation. Knowledge of legal vocabulary is required. Ability to comprehend and rectify important document issues in criminal & probate cases. Ability to navigate online resources i.e., Judicial Warehouse and SCAO. Submitting documents with the court, attorneys and any other necessary parties involved in the case. Maintain departmental filing systems. Enter case witnesses/victims’ information into criminal case tracking system and generate subpoenas for witnesses/victims to appear for court hearings/trials i.e. preliminary examination hearings and jury trials. Ensure witnesses are notified when hearing/trials are adjourned, waived, pled or cancelled. Coordinate the scheduling of matters requiring the presence of a prosecutor with all 3 courts and maintaining dates in computer calendar system. Updating information as the cases are processed through the courts. Carries out follow-up directives of the Prosecutor or Assistant Prosecutors. Processes mail and reviews for notices of hearing or dates to be added to the office schedule. Prepare criminal warrants and juvenile petitions. In that capacity performs inputting and updating case information from warrant requests and juvenile petitions and enters parties, witnesses, and other in-formation from the police report. Forwards warrant requests to legal staff for review and authorization/denial. Prepares and distributes warrants to proper court. Communicates with police agencies on status and follows through with any need further investigation and/or information. Responsible for maintaining and reconciling the schedule of upcoming court hearings, prepares up-dates and ensures that appropriate personnel are notified. Ability to identify and distinguish case type, assign case to appropriate staff member. Prepares dates for pre-trials, pleas, trials, sentencings, and other court actions to the electronic system. Prepare orders for payment of witness fees as applicable. Review cases and prepares subpoenas for upcoming trials and hearings for all courts. Tracks and monitors service of subpoenas to witnesses/victims and agencies involved in proceedings. Close files by reviewing and reconciling with all parties following receipt of disposition of District Court cases, enters disposition to computer for electronic retention. Responsible for the processing of appeals, briefs, motions, and other documents with the 29th Circuit Court, the Michigan Court of Appeals and the Michigan Supreme Court. Opening and maintaining files and performing other support tasks related to appeals. This includes making arrangements to obtain hearing transcripts. Shall be responsible for reviewing and coordinating the processing of child support related cases including setting up files of incoming referrals, generating complaints, summons, ex parte orders, UIFSA petitions and various motions and orders. Review and reconcile case data to computer, ensuring service of process, obtaining parent locator system information, and providing other assistance to the investigator and attorney handling child support cases. Arranges and schedules testing and pre-pares notices to appear. Prepares & notarize orders, adjournments, default judgments, proof of service, and other documents related to paternity/support cases. Ability to use Munis, MiCSES, and Business Objects tool. Provide assistance with child support cases, includes reviewing and preparing pleadings, tracking cases, responding to inquiries regarding the cases, and coordinating the processing of cases with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Friend of the Court. Receive, processes and files criminal fingerprint records with court and State Police central records which is ultimately entered into the persons criminal history (accuracy is imperative). Perform support tasks related to the civil matters handled by the office, including preparing and filing complaints, summons and orders to show cause. Arranging proper service of documents and maintains case files. Perform a variety of support tasks such as preparing legal forms, copying, faxing and filing. Processing daily office correspondence. Ability to utilize programs i.e., ACT, JCT, JIS, On Base and LEAP. Maintain closed files section of Prosecutor’s Office which includes the vault and storage rooms. Must know State Retention Policy. Organize and maintain files and dispose of files as authorized. Retrieve files from vault and closed files areas. In the absence of the Office Manager, assumes a portion of that person’s workload and managed responsibility. Performs other duties as required.

Requirements:

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, abilities and minimum qualifications necessary to perform the essential functions of the position. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the job.

Requirements include the following:

High school diploma or equivalent supplemented by college or vocational training in secretarial science or a similar field and two years of progressively more responsible experience in providing clerical and administrative support preferably in a legal office or court environment. Professional certificate or college degree is preferred.

The county, at its discretion, may consider an alternative combination of formal education and work experience.

Knowledge of the principles and practices of general office procedures, and local, state, and federal laws, rules, and regulations governing the operations of a prosecutor’s office.

Ability to learn the State of Michigan court system procedures and practices.

Skill in maintaining detailed and accurate records, and managing case files in both electronic and non-electronic format.

Skill in assembling and analyzing data, and preparing accurate reports.

Skill in effectively communicating ideas and concepts orally and in writing.

Demonstrated ability to maintain professional integrity and effectively meet and deal with the public. Comply and understand the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct i.e. confidentially.

Ability to establish effective working relationships and use good judgment, initiative and resourcefulness when dealing with County employees, contractors to the County, representatives of other governmental units, professional contacts, elected officials, and the public.

Skill in the use of office equipment and technology, including Microsoft Suite applications, database entry and the ability to learn new software programs applicable to the position.

Ability to pass a Criminal History check.

Ability to meet the requirements to qualify to become a notary.

Physical demands and work environment:

The physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to communicate in person and by telephone, read regular and small print, view and produce written and electronic documents, and enter data on a computer keyboard with repetitive keystrokes. The employee must be mobile in an office setting, stand, sit, stoop and kneel, use hands to finger, handle, or feel, and reach with hands and arms. The employee must lift or push/pull objects of up to 15 lbs. without assistance. Accommodation will be made, as needed, for office employees required to lift or move objects that exceed this weight.

The typical work environment of this job is a business office setting where the noise level is quiet and sometimes moderate.

How to Apply:

All candidates must submit an electronic Clinton County Application for Employment accompanied by a resume, cover letter and references. Only qualified candidates who are selected for an interview will be contacted.

https://selfservice.clinton-county.org/MSS/employmentopportunities/default.aspx

Additional information: https://www.clinton-county.org/178/Human-Resources

Deadline: Open until filled

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 29489499

FT Admin – University Center & Transfer Initiatives Specialist

LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Salary: $53,815 - $59,619

Opening date: Feb 1, 2022 8:00am

Closing date: Mar 4, 2022 11:55pm

Summary:

The UC & TI Specialist is charged with developing and implementing a plan that engages current and prospective students, parents, community members and high schools through meetings, fairs, hosting specific events, participating in speaking events, and using various marketing tools on social media to represent LCC’s transferability to all four-year institutions with established articulation agreements.

Title: FT Admin - University Center & Transfer Initiatives Specialist

Posting Closes at 11:55 PM on: 3/4/2022

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Compensation Type: Annual Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $53,815 - $59,619

Employee Classification: FT Admin-Union

Level: FT Administrative-3

Division: Academic Affairs Division - 40000

Department: University Center - 30100

Campus Location: LCC Downtown Campus

Position Type: Regular/Continuing

Bargaining Unit: AFT

To view the applicable labor contract, visit the Labor Relations web site.

The UC & TI Specialist is charged with developing and implementing a plan that engages current and prospective students, parents, community members and high schools through meetings, fairs, hosting specific events, participating in speaking events, and using various marketing tools on social media to represent LCC’s transferability to all four-year institutions with established articulation agreements.

Through contact with high school counselors, students and parents, and groups such as CapCAN (Capital Area College Access Network), Americorp Vistas and Coalition for College and Career Readiness (C3R), this position is charged with cultivating relationships that encourage a college-going culture and cost savings, by emphasizing the ease of transferability of LCC credits to colleges and universities across the State and beyond.

This position acts as a student advocate with 4-year institutions by individually assisting students with their quest for a higher degree by remaining in contact with all schools with articulated credit and understanding their processes, and by maintaining regular communication to support students.

The UC & TI Specialist will focus on building relationships through engagement platforms used at the College to promote LCC as a transfer pathway, and will employ a student-centered approach. This position collaborates with programs, and other administrative offices throughout the College to reduce barriers to transfer, and works to increase LCC’s enrollment through messaging and promotion of the transfer process.

This position works closely with the universities at the UC to deliver relevant programming based on data that focuses on local, statewide and national trends, and actively pursues articulation agreements/pathways that benefit the students at LCC. Must demonstrate a commitment to the diversity of a multi-cultural population, as well as work effectively in a team-based environment, seeking continuous improvement and adherence to the community college philosophy.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in communication, business, marketing, management, education or related field.

Demonstrated experience in admissions, marketing, or student affairs related experience with college students.

Experience in networking and cultivating relationships within a diverse community.

Demonstrated experience in presentation and public speaking, as well as excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to travel and must possess a valid driver’s license.

PREFERRED:

Master’s Degree

Ability to use data to complete various tasks, or create and implement practices/plans.

How to Apply:

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/listing/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/28559692

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 28559692

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.