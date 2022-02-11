‘It was an inferno’ -- Jackson police seek arsonist in fatal house fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for the person who started a deadly house fire Thursday morning.

Original Story: Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected

According to authorities, the fire was started on the porch of a home located near the intersection of East Ganson and North Forbes streets.

Neighbor Marty Walicki recalled the moments he experienced before realizing his neighbor’s house was engulfed in flames.

“About 1:15-1:30 a.m. I think is when my room lit up,” Walicki said. “Flames were shooting all the way up to the roof out of every single window in the main portion of the house. I don’t have a clue what happened there but it was really an inferno.”

Shortly after fire crews arrived, they removed the body of a 28-year-old man from the home. Police determined the fire was arson and began its investigation.

“Police came and knocked on our door and asked if we knew anything,” Walicki said. “We said, ‘We didn’t see it start. We just saw it as it was proceeding.’”

Officers with the Jackson Police Department are asking residents who have security cameras that may have captured something to contact them.

“If anyone saw anything suspicious in that area last night, nothing can be too small to call it in. We’d rather have something that doesn’t pan out than somebody who knows information and doesn’t call in and would’ve helped us solve this case,” said Lt. Jason Ganzhohorn.

Police have a person of interest in the fire, but have not released further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4120.

