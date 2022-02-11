Advertisement

Giants Assembling New Coaching Staff

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches the team warm up before an NFL...
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Brian Daboll (DAY’-bohl) has assembled the leaders of his New York Giants staff, hiring a young offensive coordinator and veteran defensive leader while retaining the coach who has run special teams since 2018. Daboll said today that Mike Kafka is the new offensive coordinator and Don “Wink” Martindale will coordinate the defense. Thomas McGaughey is back for a fifth straight season as special teams coordinator. Daboll was hired by the Giants late last month to turn around a team that has had five straight double-digit losing seasons, the last a 4-13 mark under the fired Joe Judge.

