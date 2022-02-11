Advertisement

Flyers Lose Key Player

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) cannot get a shot past Carolina Hurricanes' Petr...
Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) cannot get a shot past Carolina Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek (34) and Jaccob Slavin (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) had back surgery today and will miss the rest of the season. Couturier was the Flyers’ top line center but had missed the last 17 games with the injury. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in the offseason. He ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers are 3-11-3 without Couturier. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

