First grade students write, deliver letters thanking Sparrow frontline workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers have been on the frontline since the beginning of the pandemic.

Some say they never got a break or a thank you.

A project was developed at Green Elementary as a way to express gratitude toward frontline workers for keeping the community safe and healthy. Students wrote letters of appreciation that were delivered to workers at Sparrow Hospital.

“It’s a hard time in the world right now. They’re always very giving and helpful and they’re always there for the patients,” said first grade teacher Jamie Harbin. “But in the past few years, times have been pretty difficult and they’ve worked around the clock. They’ve worked really hard.”

The first grade students had different activities each week that fostered a sense of community service and acts of kindness. Students said it was important to be able to express how thankful they are to those who sacrificed so much.

“Because they did so much to help us,” said Eden’Marie Dunn.

“They are important because they worked really hard for COVID and they really really tried hard,” said Chloe Schriever.

The ultimate goal was to focus on ways to give back to the community and those who help. Harbin said her students were beyond excited to be involved in the project.

She said some of her students have a family member working at Sparrow and others have personal experiences with hospital visits, so they understand how important health care workers are during a pandemic.

