Despite appeal, some Michiganders still paying tampon tax

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People across Michigan are still paying tax on feminine hygiene products, even though that tax has been repealed.

Stores had to stop charging that tax, but not all have.

News 10 bought tampons and menstrual pads Friday at Walmart, Meijer, and Target stores in Jackson. We were only taxed on the menstrual pads bought at Target.

A Target spokesman said the specific pads purchased weren’t designed for menstruation, despite being on the shelf with the rest. That confusion is also causing frustration for many across Michigan.

“I would’ve thought that would be on top of their game and had that taken care of,” said Stacy Kolb.

Kolb was surprised when she saw she was taxed on period pads at the same Target, the Jackson Crossing Target.

All stores in Michigan had to stop charging the tampon tax on February 3. Target said the package Kolb bought also didn’t fall under menstruation products.

Kolb said even saving a little on the tax goes a long way.

“It’s become noticeable more and more I believe for all women on how expensive these products are every month,” she said.

“This personal hygiene item right here is a lifesaver. Women cannot afford these all the time,” said Daveda Quinn, Partial to Girls chairwoman.

Partial to Girls is an organization in Jackson that hands out hygiene products to girls and women.

“The whole reason for her is for taking the taxes off is because it was it was a stretch on women’s budget,” said Quinn.

The state estimates repealing the tax will save women up to $4,800 over a lifetime, which is why Quinn hoped stores that are still charging taxes will stop right away.

“It’s not their fault they have to have these times, right. They’re women. We have to have these products,” she said.

And Kolb is now worried about what the state is going to do if stores don’t stop collecting the tax soon.

“At the end of the year, the Michigan Treasury isn’t looking to receive money for taxes collected on these products,” she said.

A Target spokesman told News 10 its lawyers will review the law to make sure it isn’t charging tax on products intended to be tax-exempt.

The state treasury department is aware some women are still being taxed. It encourages people to check their receipts and ask for a refund if they are improperly charged the tax.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

