Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,716 new cases, 152 deaths over past 2 days

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths over the past two days Friday.

The deaths announced includes 110 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,858 cases per day, the lowest daily rate since October.

State totals now sit at 2,032,362 cases and 30,899 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate saw a steep decline, hitting 10.82% Wednesday, almost half the positivity rate reported the week prior.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 2,249 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November 3.

As of Feb. 11, 2022, there are officially 3,363 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,3036180
Eaton County21,59613350
Ingham County51,76242658
Jackson County33,59615488
Shiawassee County13,9375198

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

