Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 5,716 new cases, 152 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 7,527 new cases of COVID-19 and 330 deaths over the past two days Friday.

The deaths announced includes 110 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 2,858 cases per day, the lowest daily rate since October.

State totals now sit at 2,032,362 cases and 30,899 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate saw a steep decline, hitting 10.82% Wednesday, almost half the positivity rate reported the week prior.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 2,249 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since November 3.

As of Feb. 11, 2022, there are officially 3,363 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,303 6 180 Eaton County 21,596 13 350 Ingham County 51,762 42 658 Jackson County 33,596 15 488 Shiawassee County 13,937 5 198

Read: Lansing School District will consider mask issue before Ingham County mandate expires

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.