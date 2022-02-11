BWL finds elevated levels of boron in Delta Twp wells

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) reports recent testing of six private wells, within 3/4 mile of the Erickson Power Station in Delta Township, revealed elevated levels of boron.

BWL tested the private wells proactively as part of an ongoing groundwater investigation associated with the coal ash impoundment at the Erickson station.

Four of the impacted wells are associated with private residences while two are owned by commercial enterprises, but none are BWL water customers.

“BWL takes responsibility for this situation, and we’ll move mountains to make it right for those who are affected,” said General Manager Dick Peffley. “When I think about how I would feel if my home was impacted, I’d want to know that immediate steps are being taken and a permanent fix is in the works. That’s exactly what we are going to do.”

BWL contacted the six customers who were affected within hours of receiving the results. Peffley and BWL’s Water Quality Administrator visited each of the locations to share information and hear concerns.

Out of an abundance of caution, BWL began providing free bottled water service to all six households and businesses immediately.

While there are no standards for boron needed under the state and federal Safe Drinking Water Act and public drinking water systems are not required to monitor for it, the Erickson groundwater monitoring system is subject to a site-specific groundwater protection standard (GPS) of 0.5 mg/L for boron approved by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

BWL testing of the impacted private wells detected boron concentrations between 2.58 and 4.17 mg/L. BWL will investigate permanent options for each business and homeowner and together implement what’s best at no cost to them.

BWL is also planning to find and test private wells within 1.5 miles downstream of the Erickson impoundment.

Letters will be mailed next week to those well owners testing.

