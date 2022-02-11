Auburn Retains Harsin

UNDATED (AP) - Auburn is retaining football coach Bryan Harsin after an investigation into his program. Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision a week after telling trustees that “we’re trying to separate fact from fiction.” Harsin’s debut season ended with five straight losses and a 6-7 record. That was followed by heavy turnover among players and coaches. Gogue says the review included interviews with players and current and former coaches among others. Harsin called it “one of the hardest weeks of my career.”

