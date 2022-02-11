AG Nessel warning: Data breach at Saginaw company could open door for secondary scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is putting out a warning following a data breach at Morley Companies, headquartered in Saginaw, that affected more than 521,000 people.

Morley Companies, which provides various business-related services, released a statement about the incident.

“Morley Companies... has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to current employees, former employees and various clients,” company representatives wrote. “Morley has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, an investigation that began in August revealed that the attackers may have gained access to client and employee data, including personal and protected health information. The information that could potentially have been stolen includes names, home addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, client identification numbers, health insurance information, medical diagnostics, and medical treatment information.

While the notification letters going out to those who may be affected by the data breach are legitimate, Nessel said that others may take advantage of the breach to access more personal information.

“Watch out for fraudulent emails, phone calls, and text messages seeking personal or banking information in connection to the Morley breach,” Nessel said. “As recipients of the notice will see in Morley’s letter, the company will explain steps to take to protect the information, as well as access to free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. If you receive other correspondence that asks you do to something like call a number to confirm your personal information, assume it’s a scam.”

