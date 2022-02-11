Advertisement

5 officers hurt, 1 in critical condition after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers were injured, and the situation is ongoing.(Source: KPHO)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly, KPHO staff, Gray News staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – Phoenix Police said five officers are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff at a home in south Phoenix early Friday morning, around 2 a.m.

Authorities said the scene is still active and are asking the public to stay away for their safety.

KPHO crews on the scene saw multiple officers hurt and being taken to the hospital.

Video of the suspect involved in the standoff show him holding a baby while he was engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said that one woman remains in critical condition.

The shooting comes two months after a fellow officer, Tyler Moldovan, was shot eight times, including once to the the head.

“If I seem upset, it’s because I am,” Williams said, emphasizing the struggles and safety concerns law enforcement officials face every single day.

KPHO crews on scene continue to hear gunshots ring out in the area. No other information has been released. It’s not clear what led up to the standoff.

Police are expected to provide an update at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County rescinds two emergency orders, including mask requirement in schools
Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected
Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man, arson suspected
More shifts cancelled at GM Delta Township plant as bridge protest continues
‘Sovereign citizen’ charged with writing fake checks to Michigan Treasury
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief
The longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Dept. took the stand Thursday in the...
Officer takes stand in trial over George Floyd killing
FILE - A young koala looks through eucalyptus leaves in a zoo in Duisburg, Germany, Friday,...
Koala declared endangered as disease, lost habitat take toll
President Joe Biden is thoroughly evaluating his potential Supreme Court pick.
Biden looking at 'about four' potential Supreme Court nominees