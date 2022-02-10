Your Health: What your walk says about your health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average person walks about 65,000 miles in their lifetime, the equivalent to walking around the Earth three times.

Every person has a unique walk and new research suggest that your gait may reveal secrets about your health.

You probably don’t think much about it, but the way you walk can say a lot about your current and future health. Researchers are using sophisticated technology to see how changes in your gait could detect certain diseases early on.

“One of the most important characteristics that we know changes with early Alzheimer’s is the speed at which you walk,” said Dr. Mini Elizabeth Jacob, with Glenn Biggs Institute UT Health San Antonio. “With age, speed decreases, but there could be an acceleration in that decline, which could happen about almost a decade before actual diagnosis of cognitive impairment.”

Changes in walking patterns could spot other neurological diseases -- like Parkinson’s, Multiple sclerosis, and a condition known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. A recent study also found that certain walking patterns are associated with the genetic disorders Fragile X and SHANK3 Deletion syndromes, which are both linked to Autism.

Some signs you may way to ask your doctor about include slower movements, arms that don’t swing when you walk, a shuffling step, difficulty balancing, falling and a hunched posture.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.