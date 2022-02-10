Watching Your Wallet: Ways to make Valentine’s Day more affordable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Valentine’s Day can be an expensive holiday, with flowers, candy, gifts, cards and dinners out -- the price of love can quickly add up.

With all the expectations that surround Valentine’s Day, how can couples have any chance to save money? The answer is you have to get creative and think outside of that standard box of chocolates and roses.

One idea is to order take-out from a restaurant and create a romantic space at home, or go to the grocery store and splurge on a steak and lobster dinner that you make yourself.

Buy flowers from places like Costco, Trader Joe’s or even Aldi.

You can buy flowers online from retailers such as 1-800-Flowers.com or Proflowers.com. That gives you the chance to shop and compare flower prices.

Another idea is to not buy roses and to try a different type of flower. And skip the vase -- it can be a significant portion of the cost for flowers. It’s a perfect place for florists to upcharge.

You could also just decide to not celebrate on Feb. 14, but on a different day. That way, flowers can be delivered on a less busy day and the cost might not be as great.

