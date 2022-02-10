Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Ways to make Valentine’s Day more affordable

Watching Your Wallet: Ways to make Valentine's Day more affordable
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Valentine’s Day can be an expensive holiday, with flowers, candy, gifts, cards and dinners out -- the price of love can quickly add up.

With all the expectations that surround Valentine’s Day, how can couples have any chance to save money? The answer is you have to get creative and think outside of that standard box of chocolates and roses.

One idea is to order take-out from a restaurant and create a romantic space at home, or go to the grocery store and splurge on a steak and lobster dinner that you make yourself.

Buy flowers from places like Costco, Trader Joe’s or even Aldi.

You can buy flowers online from retailers such as 1-800-Flowers.com or Proflowers.com. That gives you the chance to shop and compare flower prices.

Another idea is to not buy roses and to try a different type of flower. And skip the vase -- it can be a significant portion of the cost for flowers. It’s a perfect place for florists to upcharge.

You could also just decide to not celebrate on Feb. 14, but on a different day. That way, flowers can be delivered on a less busy day and the cost might not be as great.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade
MSP seized 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of...
Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates

Latest News

More shifts cancelled at GM Delta Township plant as bridge protest continues
Calculator
List: Free resources and assistance to help file your taxes
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for many cities across the Tri-State....
Watching Your Wallet: The most common insurance claims filed in winter
Watching Your Wallet
Watching Your Wallet: Best buys of February