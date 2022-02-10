Advertisement

Tesla recall: Can make sounds obscuring pedestrian warnings

Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play...
Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The recall is the fourth made public in the last two weeks as U.S. safety regulators increase scrutiny of the nation’s largest electric vehicle maker.

The government says the “Boombox” function allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving.

This violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars, which make little noise when traveling, the agency says.

The agency says the problem will be repaired with an over-the-air software update.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Tesla Model X, S, and Y vehicles, as well as 2017 through 2022 Model 3s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
MSP seized 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of...
Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates

Latest News

Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating
FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19
KN95 masks
Free KN95 masks available at Barry Eaton District Health Department