Staudt’s Rising Stars: Caroline McNew

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Caroline McNew.

Caroline is a soccer star who plays on two teams. Her favorite position is goalkeeper, although she can play anywhere on the field.

She hopes to play soccer at Michigan State University.

When she isn’t playing soccer, she’s playing basketball or softball.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.