‘Sovereign citizen’ charged with writing fake checks to Michigan Treasury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Macomb county attempted to pay the Michigan Department of Treasury with fraudulent checks, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday.

“As residents of Michigan, we share the legal obligation to pay income tax,” Nessel said. “These taxes pay for our schools, our roads, our government services. Cheating on taxes hurts everyone and is fundamentally unfair to everyone else who abides by the law.”

In January of last year, the attorney general’s office says that Damon Montgomery, 54, sent three checks to Treasury in an attempt to pay his taxes. The checks contained TCF Bank routing numbers and were made payable to the State of Michigan for $1,000,000. Officials say the checks bounced, however, because Montgomery does not have a TCF bank account.

The matter was then brought to the attention of the AG’s office.

“Montgomery asserts that he is a Sovereign Citizen and exempt from certain Michigan law, including paying taxes,” Nessel said.

He now faces three counts of no-account check, felonies punishable by two years in prison or $500.

The charges were filed in Ingham County’s 54-A District Court. The case has been assigned to Judge Louise Alderson in Ingham County.

