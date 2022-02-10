Advertisement

Senate passes bill nixing forced arbitration in workplace sexual misconduct cases

The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases at work.(Source: Senate TV/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Senate passed one of the largest workplace reforms in decades on Thursday.

The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act does exactly what it says, forbidding employers from forcing workers with sexual misconduct claims into arbitration.

Instead, the measure permits them to file lawsuits.

Currently, about 60 million workers are bound by contractual clauses that prevent them from suing for such claims. They disproportionately impact low-wage fields and women of color.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting forced arbitration. (Source: Senate TV/CNN)

The bill passed the House with a sweeping bipartisan majority of 335-to-97 earlier in the week.

It will now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The measure was first introduced in 2017 amid the Me Too movement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade
MSP seized 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of...
Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates

Latest News

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Scientist testifies about drugs found after Floyd killing
A man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta Restaurant at...
Man arrested after breaking into restaurant to make burger and drink beer, police say
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lauded the House's passage of a bill targeting...
Schumer: Workplace misconduct bill overwhelmingly passed House