Scholarship open to Michigan retail workers, owners and their kids, just doubled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The the country’s largest state-retail association announced on Thursday that it is increasing the total amount of its annual scholarship program for the 2022-2023 academic year. Organization representatives say that, in recognition of the rising cost of tuition, they are more than doubling the amount of each scholarship.

Established by the Michigan Retailers Foundation (MRA) to benefit its members, the scholarship is being raised from $1,500 to $3,500. They will award 12 scholarships this year.

“Our members and our board recognize the escalating cost of higher education and believe the increased amounts will alleviate some of the financial burden placed on families today,” said William J. Hallan, President and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association.

Although built for the retail industry, the scholarship is available to people at a wide range of income levels and availability. It is open to retail business owners, their dependent sons and daughters, full-time retail workers, their dependent sons and daughters, and part-time retail workers who are going to college full-time.

Financial need is not a consideration in deciding who gets the scholarship.

Organizers say recipients are selected based on the student’s academic credentials and extracurricular activities. This includes, but is not limited to, retail employment.

The scholarships may be used at any accredited nonprofit college, university or approved educational and professional training institute in the United States. Current high school seniors, college freshmen, sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. There are no fees to apply.

The full text of the MRA scholarship program is AVAILABLE HERE.

