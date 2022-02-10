Advertisement

Save a trip before your trip -- Michigan SOS says watercraft renewal can now be done online

(Hawaii News Now)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The classic phrase goes that the two happiest days in a boat owner’s life are the day they buy the boat and the day they sell it. In part, that’s because the reality of boat ownership can be as much about the associated chores as it is about adventuring on the Great Lakes.

Now, those chores will be a little easier. Boat owners can now quickly renew their watercraft registration online, or at one of 160 self-service stations statewide.

“We continue to make doing business with the Secretary of State as convenient as possible,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Watercraft renewals are just one of the many services you can now complete from the comfort of your home, or while you’re shopping at your local grocery store.”

In Michigan, watercraft registrations are renewed on a three-year cycle that expire on March 31 of the third year. Residents due for a watercraft renewal may already be aware of this, particularly since a courtesy reminder will be mailed in February.

Michiganders can renew their watercraft registration online by visiting this site, clicking the link for online services, and choosing either the ‘online express’ option or the ‘online authenticated renewal’ process. The express option is designed for quick renewals, while the authenticated renewal option allows customers to access their customer record and conduct other transactions along with their watercraft renewal.

They also may print a copy of their renewed registration.

Residents can learn more about services offered online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

