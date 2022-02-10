Porzingis Apparently Traded

DALLAS (AP) - A person with knowledge of the trade says the Dallas Mavericks are sending Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The deal ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young Dallas star Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch). The pair never established the bond the club hoped would develop when Dallas acquired Porzingis in a trade with the New York Knicks before the deadline in 2019.

