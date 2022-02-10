Advertisement

Over $16 million going toward building electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan

Arizona ranks relatively high among states when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle...
(U.S. Department of Energy)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will receive more than $16 million to build electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan. The money comes from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, signed into law in November of 2021.

Background: What Michigan is getting from new infrastructure bill

“Electric vehicles are a key part of our clean energy future and the best way to stop paying high gas prices,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow. “But you can’t drive one without access to convenient charging stations. This investment will help make sure we have public charging stations across Michigan so that it’s easier for people to drive the electric vehicles being made here in Michigan.”

Stabenow was referring to investments by major manufacturers in Michigan electric vehicle production, like the $7 billion investment announced by General Motors in January, the largest in the company’s history. That includes expanding the Orion Township assembly plant and building a new electric vehicle battery plant next to the Lansing Delta Township plant.

“There’s no doubt that the future of the auto industry is electric – and the bipartisan infrastructure law will provide needed investments to build charging stations across our state,” said Senator Gary Peters.

The Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed with bipartisan support, though it was pared down significantly. Initially presented as a package that would have included $2.25 trillion in spending called the American Jobs Plan, negotiations shaved down much of the planned spending. One area of agreement, however, were investments in infrastructure such as charging stations.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
MSP seized 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of...
Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates

Latest News

Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
KN95 masks
Free KN95 masks available at Barry Eaton District Health Department
Currently, when a prisoner is denied parole in Michigan, the Parole Board must review the case...
Lansing man fighting for parole system reform, more support for survivors