Over $16 million going toward building electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan will receive more than $16 million to build electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan. The money comes from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, signed into law in November of 2021.

“Electric vehicles are a key part of our clean energy future and the best way to stop paying high gas prices,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow. “But you can’t drive one without access to convenient charging stations. This investment will help make sure we have public charging stations across Michigan so that it’s easier for people to drive the electric vehicles being made here in Michigan.”

Stabenow was referring to investments by major manufacturers in Michigan electric vehicle production, like the $7 billion investment announced by General Motors in January, the largest in the company’s history. That includes expanding the Orion Township assembly plant and building a new electric vehicle battery plant next to the Lansing Delta Township plant.

“There’s no doubt that the future of the auto industry is electric – and the bipartisan infrastructure law will provide needed investments to build charging stations across our state,” said Senator Gary Peters.

The Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed with bipartisan support, though it was pared down significantly. Initially presented as a package that would have included $2.25 trillion in spending called the American Jobs Plan, negotiations shaved down much of the planned spending. One area of agreement, however, were investments in infrastructure such as charging stations.

