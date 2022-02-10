Advertisement

Oilers Fire Head Coach

Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin and Edmonton Oilers' Joakim Nygard (10) battle for the puck...
Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin and Edmonton Oilers' Joakim Nygard (10) battle for the puck during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, on Tuesday Dec. 10, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)(WITN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - The struggling Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Dave Tippett. The Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL’s Pacific Division, five points out of a wild-card spot, and has lost its last two games. The Oilers say AHL head coach Jay Woodcroft will take over behind the bench.

