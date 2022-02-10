New Era: Social media query leads to clothing partnership between Ionia County screen-printer, Better Made chips

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A little piece of Michigan history is coming back in shirt form.

Gabe Viscomi, the owner of a screen-printing business in Portland, saw a silo with a retro logo on it and, in an effort to find out more information, posted a photo of it on social media. It turns out it was an advertisement for a discontinued line of potato chips owned by Better Made.

Viscomi reached out to Better Made and a partnership was born.

“I’m in my thirties. I have not seen it before, but my parents and grandparents knew of it. They loved it,” Viscomi said. “It was an eye-opening trigger like, ‘Wow, I haven’t thought of that in a long time, I missed that.’ I think that’s what’s creating so much interest in it, people are reminiscing about something they had seen a long time ago.”

Viscomi’s company, Fabricated Customs, is taking pre-orders for the shirts until Feb. 18. If you’d like to order a shirt, visit Fabricated Customs’ official website here. Orders will be shipped out during the first week of March.

Viscomi and his team are currently working on the new mascot for Okemos High School, the Wolves.

