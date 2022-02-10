Advertisement

More shifts cancelled at GM Delta Township plant as bridge protest continues

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The effects of the protest at the Ambassador Bridge are starting to reach Mid-Michigan. General Motors (GM) has cancelled two more shifts at its Delta Township plant over part shortage issues.

Background: GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade

The protest at the Ambassador Bridge over vaccine requirements for crossing international borders has already had an effect on Michigan’s economy. Wednesday, GM Delta Township plant announced it would cancel first shift on Feb. 10 due to the bridge blockade. Now, plant officials have announced that second shift production has also been cancelled on Feb. 10 along with first shift production on Feb. 11.

GM spokesperson said, “We are working closely with our logistics providers to mitigate any potential impacts to our production and operations.”

Davis told News 10 the shifts were cancelled due to parts shortage issues.

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities have prepared for the possibility of similar truck-convoy protests in the United States, and authorities in Paris and Belgium banned road blockades to head off disruptions there too.

