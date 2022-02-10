Monroe County Sheriff’s Office offers to arrest exes for Valentine’s Day (if they have outstanding warrants, drugs)

MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Monroe County are offering to arrest your ex with outstanding warrants for Valentine’s Day.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the Sheriff’s Office is accepting calls for ex-Valentines with outstanding warrants, or if they drive with drugs or guns in their vehicle.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy,” reads a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office cited Boyle County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky as an inspiration for the Valentine’s Day special.

“This special is too sweet to pass up,” the post concluded. “Operators are standing by at 734-243-7070.”

