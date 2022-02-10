Advertisement

Lawmakers try to bring film industry back to Michigan

House Bills 5724 and 5725, and Senate Bills 0862 and 0863 will go into committees.
House Bills 5724 and 5725, and Senate Bills 0862 and 0863 will go into committees.(WILX)
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers may be trying to lure Hollywood back to Michigan.

They’re looking to bring back the film incentives that made the state a hotspot for filming several years ago.

About 40 states offer film incentives and Michigan lawmakers said it’s time to bring the film industry back to Michigan.

Have you ever wondered why there aren’t many movie scenes you recognized your hometown in? Film makers said the lack of film production in Michigan is because film incentives are no longer in place in the state.

“We saw a lot of promise and we saw a lot of incredible things happening for a few years,” said Matt Martyn, with Ahptic Film & Digital. “Ultimately pulling the rug out from under it left those that had really heavily invested high and dry.”

Martyn said if a movie is supposed to take place in Michigan, it will be shot elsewhere.

2018′s “White Boy Rick” filmed in Cleveland instead of Detroit, 2017′s “Detroit” was filmed in Boston and 2021′s “Don’t Look Up” shot primarily in Massachusetts and New York City, despite having scenes set in Lansing.

Martyn said these productions create money and jobs in other states because of it.

“Georgia did and followed through on what they promised to the studios,” Martyn said. “And because of that, so many people in Michigan that had met up with studio execs and other people then moved to Georgia.”

Amaru, with Greenwood District Studios, said he wishes the film incentives for Michigan never left. He believes new incentives will bring people and money back to Lansing.

“With the incentive coming back, Hollywood is going to show up overnight,” Amaru said.

The film incentives hope to attract new industry opportunities for Michigan and will support the talent base and labor force.

“If they change it to where they hire more locals, then the money that is made and brought into the state can funnel through the state and stay in the state longer,” Amaru said.

The film incentive for Michigan means you may be seeing more Michigan-made films at local movie theatres. One of the main goals of the film incentives is creating more jobs and boosting Michigan’s economy.

The proposed bills give preference to state-based companies that hire people who live in Michigan. House Bills 5724 and 5725, and Senate Bills 0862 and 0863 will go into committees.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
The 'Freedom Convoy' backed up the Ambassador Bridge for miles into Detroit and Ontario.
Trucks backed up for miles at Ambassador, Blue Water bridges along Michigan-Ontario border
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged Oxford shooter appear in court
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496

Latest News

One group of educators said funding for some very important programs have been left out of the...
‘Students first’ -- Gov. Whitmer proposes 2023 state budget
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade
The offer includes "limited-edition platinum bracelets."
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office offers to arrest exes for Valentine’s Day (if they have outstanding warrants, drugs)
Historic Elsie home moved several blocks to new location
Historic Elsie home moved several blocks to new location