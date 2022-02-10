Lawmakers try to bring film industry back to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers may be trying to lure Hollywood back to Michigan.

They’re looking to bring back the film incentives that made the state a hotspot for filming several years ago.

About 40 states offer film incentives and Michigan lawmakers said it’s time to bring the film industry back to Michigan.

Have you ever wondered why there aren’t many movie scenes you recognized your hometown in? Film makers said the lack of film production in Michigan is because film incentives are no longer in place in the state.

“We saw a lot of promise and we saw a lot of incredible things happening for a few years,” said Matt Martyn, with Ahptic Film & Digital. “Ultimately pulling the rug out from under it left those that had really heavily invested high and dry.”

Martyn said if a movie is supposed to take place in Michigan, it will be shot elsewhere.

2018′s “White Boy Rick” filmed in Cleveland instead of Detroit, 2017′s “Detroit” was filmed in Boston and 2021′s “Don’t Look Up” shot primarily in Massachusetts and New York City, despite having scenes set in Lansing.

Martyn said these productions create money and jobs in other states because of it.

“Georgia did and followed through on what they promised to the studios,” Martyn said. “And because of that, so many people in Michigan that had met up with studio execs and other people then moved to Georgia.”

Amaru, with Greenwood District Studios, said he wishes the film incentives for Michigan never left. He believes new incentives will bring people and money back to Lansing.

“With the incentive coming back, Hollywood is going to show up overnight,” Amaru said.

The film incentives hope to attract new industry opportunities for Michigan and will support the talent base and labor force.

“If they change it to where they hire more locals, then the money that is made and brought into the state can funnel through the state and stay in the state longer,” Amaru said.

The film incentive for Michigan means you may be seeing more Michigan-made films at local movie theatres. One of the main goals of the film incentives is creating more jobs and boosting Michigan’s economy.

The proposed bills give preference to state-based companies that hire people who live in Michigan. House Bills 5724 and 5725, and Senate Bills 0862 and 0863 will go into committees.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

