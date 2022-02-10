Advertisement

Lansing man fighting for parole system reform, more support for survivors

Randy Gilbert survived an attack by serial killer Don Miller in the 1970s.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man will join lawmakers in calling for reform to Michigan’s parole system and more support for survivors of traumatic crimes.

Randy Gilbert survived an attack by serial killer Don Miller in the 1970s. He will be alongside State Reps. Sarah Lightner (R-Springport) and Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.), who sponsored House Bills 45862-63, as the Senate Committee of Judiciary and Public Safety will hear testimony regarding a plan to reform the state’s parole process and offer more support to those who have survived a traumatic crime.

Currently, when a prisoner is denied parole in Michigan, the Parole Board must review the case every one or two years. The frequency of this process forces victims to routinely relive the traumatic events of the crime, even when there is little to no chance of a prisoner ever receiving parole.

Most recently, Miller was denied parole in June 2021.

HBs 4562-63 will give the Michigan Parole Board flexibility to increase the amount of time between parole being denied and the next review by up to five years. Both bills can be viewed below.

Thursday’s testimony is set to be heard starting at 8:30 a.m. oy and will be streamed on WILX.com.

