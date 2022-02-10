Ingham ISD creates new mental health-focused position

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new position has been created at Ingham Intermediate School District (ISD) that will be responsible for supervising and providing support to mental health staff and monitoring grant funding for mental health programming. The new position will also be responsible for coordinating, organizing and directing support to local districts seeking mental health support services.

The change comes as many industries, including teaching, face a hiring crisis.

Noelle Duvall has been hired as the ISD Director of Mental Health and Wellness. She obtained her B.A. in psychology at Michigan State University and a Ph.D. in clinical-community psychology from the University of South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Noelle’s caliber joining the Ingham ISD team,” said Sandee Donald, Deputy Superintendent for Instruction. “Noelle brings an array of knowledge and experience that will be both beneficial and impactful to the students, families and staff in the Ingham ISD service area.”

Previously, Duvall served as the Chief Clinical Officer for the Children’s Resource Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

