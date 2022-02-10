Advertisement

Ingham County rescinds two emergency orders, including mask requirement in schools

“Health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility.”
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department has rescinded two pandemic emergency orders, effective midnight on Feb. 19. They are Ingham 2021-2 and Ingham 2021-3, which require masks in educational institutions and detail quarantine procedures for close contacts in school settings.

New: More shifts cancelled at GM Delta Township plant as bridge protest continues

The orders were originally issues on Sept. 2 of 2021. They were implemented due to the conditions at the time and the lack of vaccine availability. However, as the surge of the Omicron variant appears to be waning, the Ingham County Health Department has made the decision to rescind those orders.

“Weekly cases per 100,000 have decreased by 78% over the past two weeks in Ingham County and have decreased by 73% in the Lansing MERC region,” department officials wrote in a release.

Other factors, such as an increase in the number of vaccinated schoolchildren, were part of the decision.

“Currently, nearly 40% of 5–11 year-olds and 62% of 12–15 year-olds in Ingham County have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” officials wrote. “Vaccination rates among these age groups exceed the statewide averages of 26% and 47.5% respectively, and are the third highest vaccination rates for these age groups among all local health department jurisdictions in the state of Michigan.”

Approximately73.3% of all eligible Ingham County residents (5+) have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are at a point in this pandemic in which public health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility as we learn to live with COVID-19 long-term,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “As a public health agency, we will continue to support local school districts by recommending evidence-based public health measures, educating on current guidance and practices, and making recommendations for staying safe and healthy.”

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
The company did not confirm or deny if the issue has anything to do with the backups along the...
GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade
MSP seized 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 130 pills of...
Michigan State Police seize methamphetamines, opioids, ecstasy, marijuana, guns, cash from Lansing home
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Faster Horses announces 2022 lineup, dates

Latest News

Save a trip before your trip -- Michigan SOS says watercraft renewal can now be done online
Fabricated Customs is taking pre-orders for the shirts until Feb. 18, 2022.
New Era: Social media query leads to clothing partnership between Ionia County screen-printer, Better Made chips
fdfgdsgfds
MSU Surplus Store Live Upcycle and Recycle Programs
sdfggfdsgsfd
MSU Surplus Store Live Unique Items