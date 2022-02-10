Ingham County rescinds two emergency orders, including mask requirement in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department has rescinded two pandemic emergency orders, effective midnight on Feb. 19. They are Ingham 2021-2 and Ingham 2021-3, which require masks in educational institutions and detail quarantine procedures for close contacts in school settings.

The orders were originally issues on Sept. 2 of 2021. They were implemented due to the conditions at the time and the lack of vaccine availability. However, as the surge of the Omicron variant appears to be waning, the Ingham County Health Department has made the decision to rescind those orders.

“Weekly cases per 100,000 have decreased by 78% over the past two weeks in Ingham County and have decreased by 73% in the Lansing MERC region,” department officials wrote in a release.

Other factors, such as an increase in the number of vaccinated schoolchildren, were part of the decision.

“Currently, nearly 40% of 5–11 year-olds and 62% of 12–15 year-olds in Ingham County have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” officials wrote. “Vaccination rates among these age groups exceed the statewide averages of 26% and 47.5% respectively, and are the third highest vaccination rates for these age groups among all local health department jurisdictions in the state of Michigan.”

Approximately73.3% of all eligible Ingham County residents (5+) have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are at a point in this pandemic in which public health strategies will begin to shift more towards personal responsibility as we learn to live with COVID-19 long-term,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “As a public health agency, we will continue to support local school districts by recommending evidence-based public health measures, educating on current guidance and practices, and making recommendations for staying safe and healthy.”

