Historic Elsie home moved several blocks to new location

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A historic home was on the move Wednesday morning in Elsie.

A family bought the home for one dollar in August and moved it to be closer to relatives.

Most of the Montes family lives in Elsie, except for Dan Montes’ parents, who came to Michigan from Oregon to be closer to the others. That’s why they pulled the foundation from the ground and moved the home down South Ovid Street.

“We love this community, we love being here,” Dan Montes said. “And the fact that my parents now get to move here and help restore a home that was of very important significance to the community? It’s awesome. We’re looking forward to it.”

Before they purchased the home, it was up for demolition. Not only did moving bring the family closer, it also helped preserve a part of Elsie’s history.

