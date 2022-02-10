Of Heumann Interest: Lansing man has been to all 55 Super Bowl games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gregory Eaton is a Lansing resident who is part of a very exclusive club.

He is one of only three people who has attended every Super Bowl played and he will be in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI.

Jan. 15, 1967 was a bright, clear day at the LA Memorial Coliseum. It was the first time the Green Bay Packers -- champions of the National Football League -- played the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the very first NFL World Championship game, before it was even called the Super Bowl.

“It was exciting, but you know, you didn’t have to rent a hotel for four days like you have to do now,” Eaton recalled. “I lived in LA for a year and a half when I got out of high school, so I had friends there. It was a good time. It was in my old neighborhood, really.”

Eaton left Wednesday to attend his 56th consecutive Super Bowl. He and his two friends are in a club that is so exclusive, they get their tickets through the NFL.

“First thing they ask you for is your credit card,” Eaton said.

The tickets are not free and never have been. Eaton and his pals are paying a little more in 2022 for the game than they did in 1967.

“You know what 50 year line tickets people are paying for? $25,000,” Eaton said.

Eaton said the price of tickets for his first Super Bowl were $12, $10 and $6.

The three members of the exclusive club currently live in different states -- one in Maine, one in Florida and Eaton is a life-long resident of Lansing. While he’s had some years where getting to the game was challenging, he’s never missed one.

Eaton, now 82 years old, is scheduled for surgery after Sunday’s big game. It’s a procedure he delayed.

“I said I’m not doing it ‘til after the Super Bowl,” Eaton said. “I’m going to make at least 56. Now, if I die after that? Fine. Haha.”

He said he has no idea how long his streak will last.

“As long as I have my health I’m going to go. You know, I don’t want to go there sitting in a chair,” Eaton said. “God willing -- I mean, he’s been good to me -- if I didn’t make any more, I had a great run.”

