Harden Traded to Philly

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden as part of a multiplayer deal. The trade was confirmed by multiple people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Simmons has yet to play this season for the 76ers after an offseason trade demand. In addition to their disgruntled star, the Sixers sent guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to the Nets in a deal for Harden. The Sixers also will get Paul Millsap and the Nets get draft picks, according to people with direct knowledge of the decision. The move came just five days after coach Steve Nash said the Nets wouldn’t trade Harden, who could become a free agent at the end of the season.

