GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade

GM Lansing Delta Assembly canceling second shift Wednesday due to shortage issues
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM Lansing Delta Assembly plant has canceled two shifts Wednesday night due to “parts shortage issues.”

The second shift on Wednesday and the first shift on Thursday have been canceled. It is unclear if the second shift for Thursday will happen.

“We are working closely with our logistics providers to mitigate any potential impacts to our production and operations,” said GM spokesperson Erin Davis.

Wednesday night, Davis confirmed the shortage was due in part to the backups along the U.S.-Canada border in Detroit and Port Huron.

