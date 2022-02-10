GM Delta Township plant cancels first shift Thursday due to bridge blockade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - GM Lansing Delta Assembly plant has canceled two shifts Wednesday night due to “parts shortage issues.”

The second shift on Wednesday and the first shift on Thursday have been canceled. It is unclear if the second shift for Thursday will happen.

“We are working closely with our logistics providers to mitigate any potential impacts to our production and operations,” said GM spokesperson Erin Davis.

Wednesday night, Davis confirmed the shortage was due in part to the backups along the U.S.-Canada border in Detroit and Port Huron.

