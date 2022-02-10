Free KN95 masks available at Barry Eaton District Health Department

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - If you are in need of a KN95 mask, the Barry Eaton District Health Department (BEHD) is handing them out for free.

You can get one at the Charlotte office, located at 1033 Health Care Dr. Charlotte, MI 48813, or the Hastings office at 330 W. Woodlawn Ave. Hastings, MI 49058.

Pick-up is available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the exception of a lunch hour from 12-1 p.m. The department is handing out packs of ten masks on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The distribution comes as BEHD urges the community to wear proper masks to help the fight against COVID-19.

“BEDHD also recommends staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine and upgrading your mask to a high filtration respirator like a KN95,” said a release. “Wearing masks in addition to vaccination are our best tools against COVID-19.”

For more information, visit the BEHD website HERE.

