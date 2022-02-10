Advertisement

Fire claims life of 28-year-old Jackson man

The Michigan State Police are helping with the fire investigation.
(MGN Online)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a fatal fire involving a 28-year-old male early Thursday morning.

At approximately 2 a.m., JPD officers were dispatched to 2202 E. Ganson Street to help the Jackson Fire Department at a house fire.

Firefighters found the victim inside the house and medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene. The Michigan State Police are helping with the fire investigation.

The fire may have been intentionally set on the front porch but has yet to be confirmed as the investigation continues.

“At this time, it is believed the fire was started intentionally on the front porch of the residence,” said a release from the City of Jackson.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796.

