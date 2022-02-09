Your Health: Overcoming app-induced disorders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In October, a whistleblower said Facebook knew Instagram was linked to body and mental health disorders in young people.

Now, many parents are picking up the pieces and trying to figure out what to do next.

Social Media challenges can drive teens to feel flawed. One of those teens was Mariam Fawzi. TikTok challenges have become a huge emotional trigger for Mariam.

“Like the face symmetry challenge or the jawline challenge,” Mariam recalled.

They triggered her battle with anorexia. At its lowest, Mariam’s weight plunged to 74 pounds and her heart stopped beating -- twice.

“When she was admitted, she was very, very sick,” her mother, Neveen Radwan, recalled. “She was literally on death’s door.”

Mariam is one of the countless teens who has been impacted by toxic images on social media.

“They’re engaging in content when it’s toxic that’s telling them they’re not enough,” said Dr. Carla Marie Manly. “I don’t believe that eating disorders are caused by social media, but they’re absolutely triggered by them.”

Neveen, like other parents, is now figuring out what to do about her child using social media. Dr. Manly said the key is communication.

“Stay really attentive to how much time your child is spending on social media,” Manly said. “Have very clear limits and pay attention to unusual mood fluctuations.”

For now, Neveen is playing it safe and keeping Mariam away from social media.

