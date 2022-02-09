Advertisement

Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how

In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Believe it or not, your family’s Disney vacation photos could become a historical artifact.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.

Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme parks have changed over time. Candid photos, posed photos and even blurry photos are fair game.

The museum won’t be able to use all images, due to limited space, saying the response has “exceeded expectations.”

Email your photos to NMAH-DisneyStories@si.edu with a few sentences about the photos and your Disney story. Be sure to include your name and the best way to contact you.

To learn more about the project, visit the museum’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged Oxford shooter appear in court
The 'Freedom Convoy' backed up the Ambassador Bridge for miles into Detroit and Ontario.
Trucks backed up for miles at Ambassador, Blue Water bridges along Michigan-Ontario border
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496

Latest News

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack
Governor Whitmer at Grand Ledge High School
Governor Whitmer proposes 2023 state budget at Grand Ledge High School
snowshowing
Learning the workout benefits of snowshoeing
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
Following Newtown High School's win over Masuk in a dual meet on Feb. 2, Newtown's Marc Maurath...
High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet