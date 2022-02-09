Watching Your Wallet: The most common insurance claims filed in winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although snow and ice are beautiful, they can be dangerous and costly.

From burst pipes to fallen tree branches, there are a lot of things that happen in the winter you can be mindful of and even prepare for.

Ben Moore, an insurance expert with Nerdwallet, said the number one problem is burst pipes. He said a homeowner’s insurance policy will cover the accidental water damage from burst water pipes, but it’s crucial to understand what steps must be taken in order for a claim to be approved.

“They need to maintain their home’s temperature to a minimum of 55 degrees during the coldest days of the year,” Moore said. “Also, if the pipe does burst, a homeowner needs to take action to make sure no further damage happens from the burst pipe.”

Homeowners will need to document that you’ve turned off your water valve.

Ice dams forming on rooftops are another cause of damage and a claim. Most insurance policies will cover this, but making sure your attic is sufficiently insulated is key.

Another claim is fallen tree branches.

“Your dwelling coverage will cover damage to your home, but let’s say a branch falls on your fence or your shed, your other structures policy is going to cover damage to those structures,” Moore said.

He said keeping trees trimmed regularly, so they don’t extend over the home or other structures on the property also helps.

Insurance policies will typically cover house fires, as long as the fire was not intentional.

Also, loss of use coverage can help pay for hotel bills and additional living expenses if the home is uninhabitable due to smoke or reconstruction.

