Advertisement

U- S Wins First Olympic Gold

United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.(Source: AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-BEIJING (AP) - Lindsey Jacobellis has captured America’s first gold medal of these Olympics, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the U.S.

The victory came after America’s top racer, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, skidded out and failed to finish the first run of the slalom, making her 0-for-2 in Beijing.

Up until now, Jacobellis was best known for taking a massive lead into the final jump at the 2006 Turin Games, but tweaking her board as she road over the crest, then falling and settling for silver.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 juveniles were arrested on Feb. 8, 2022 in Lansing.
3 juveniles arrested in Lansing in connection with stolen vehicle, armed robbery, police pursuit
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Mom, son texted about gun day before school shooting
The 'Freedom Convoy' backed up the Ambassador Bridge for miles into Detroit and Ontario.
Trucks backed up for miles at Ambassador, Blue Water bridges along Michigan-Ontario border
Jennifer and James Crumbley
Parents of alleged Oxford shooter appear in court
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496.
22-year-old arrested after going 106 mph on I-496

Latest News

Olympics Live: Germany's Ludwig wins men's luge gold medal....
U-S Finally Wins First Gold at Beijing
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
NFL To Investigate Washington Commanders
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones...
Former Wolverine Debuts With New NBA Team Tonight
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten honor for MSU track standout