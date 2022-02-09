St. Johns family turns grief into foundation to help others

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - As a parent, the thought of losing a a child is heartbreaking.

A family in St. Johns is turning its grief into generating more “Sunny Days” for others.

Peter Kurncz was 3 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

“We were in and out of the hospital the entire time,” said his father, Pete Kurncz. “We were very fortunate to be able to be with him almost that entire time those three years.”

They noticed families who couldn’t be there for their children as often.

“It was heartbreaking,” Kurncz said. “So, when we lost our son, we wanted to try to give back.”

Peter’s Sunny Day Foundation was created to help families spend more time with their children.

“Tomorrow is not guaranteed for these kids,” Kurncz said. “As a parent of a kid who had cancer, you want to be able to spend all the time you can with them.”

They created special jerseys that were auctioned off by the St. Johns District and Athletic Community, raising more than $6,000 for the foundation.

In just three years, Peter’s Sunny Day Foundation has raised more than a quarter million dollars.

“It’s a testament to the community we live in to have the support that we do,” Kurncz said.

The money raised helps families worry less about everyday life and spend as many “Sunny Days” with their children as possible.

“Whether it’s mowing grass, painting the house, shoveling snow -- whatever the family might need -- we want to help them out,” Kurncz said. “Every little bit helps.”

More information Peter’s Sunny Day Foundation can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.