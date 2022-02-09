Advertisement

Remembering Al Glick, a pillar of the Jackson community

Alro Steel founder Al Glick
Alro Steel founder Al Glick
By Jace Harper
Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Al Glick, a pillar of the Jackson community, died Tuesday. He was 95.

Read: Al Glick, Jackson philanthropist and founder of Alro Steel, dies at age 95

Al Glick was the owner of Alro Steel in Jackson, which has grown to employ more than 3,000 workers with locations in 13 states.

Those who knew him best said it was his generosity which will be his lasting legacy.

“Al Glick was a unique and special individual,” said University of Michigan commentator Jim Brandstatter. “I’m lucky to have been on the planet the same time he was.”

Brandstatter, the Wolverine football commentator, is a good friend of Glick. He, like Glick, lives in Jackson. He said it’s difficult to describe how prominent Glick was in the community.

“He has employed a tremendous number of people, put food on their table, paid taxes and kept Jackson afloat with a great deal of work he’s provided through Alro Steel,” Brandstatter said.

Glick’s generosity was second to none, Branstatter said. Glick loved Jackson Public Schools and in 2020, he donated $10 million to build an indoor fieldhouse and improve disabled spectator seating at Jackson High School’s Withington Stadium.

Many don’t know about some of the donations that went completely unnoticed.

“I had a guy send me a note on Facebook today that said Alro Steel was one of the groups that sponsored his Little League Baseball Team” Brandstatter said. “When you talk about a community, from cradle to the grave, Al Glick and Alro Steel have done so much for the community of Jackson.”

Brandstatter said the legacy Glick is leaving behind will likely go unmatched. He said the city of Jackson and Mid-Michigan as a whole owes a great deal to their good friend.

“I considered it an honor, to be quite frank, when he’d call me up to help him out when he had a charity event or something going on,” Brandstatter said. “Because for Al Glick -- as generous as he was -- to do something for him was paying it back. To be quite frank, I don’t think you can pay Al back for all of the things he did for you.”

