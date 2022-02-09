Advertisement

Nominations open for Lansing Community College’s Distinguished Alumni Award

Nominations are open now and will continue through Feb. 28.
Lansing Community College President Steve Robinson.
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College (LCC) and the LCC Foundation are asking the public to nominate outstanding LCC alumni to receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award.

Nominees must have successfully completed at least one class at LCC and demonstrated service or enrichment to the community. Nominees are also required to have distinguished themselves by achievement in career, training and education, or outstanding contributions in their field.

“The Distinguished Alumni Award has been established for the purpose of honoring an alum who has made outstanding contributions to their career and their community through volunteer service,” school administration wrote of the award. “The 2022 Distinguished Alumni winner will be announced in April and recognized at the 2022 commencement ceremony.”

Nominations are open now and will continue through Feb. 28. Anyone can submit a nomination at THIS LINK.

