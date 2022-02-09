NFL To Investigate Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NFL has moved quickly to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The announcement came hours after the Commanders said the team had hired an outside investigator to look into allegations by former team employee Tiffani Johnston. She told Congress that Snyder groped her thigh at a team dinner and and pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back years ago.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.