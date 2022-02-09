Advertisement

NFL To Investigate Washington Commanders

FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(Rick Osentoski | AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The NFL has moved quickly to take over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The announcement came hours after the Commanders said the team had hired an outside investigator to look into allegations by former team employee Tiffani Johnston. She told Congress that Snyder groped her thigh at a team dinner and and pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back years ago.

